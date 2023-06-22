It's no secret Coloradans tend to be big fans of canine counterparts, making it no surprise that one of the country's 'best dog park cities' is located in the Centennial State.
According to a recent data analysis conducted by a publication called LawnStarter, Colorado Springs is the 13th-best 'dog park city' in the United States among 98 major cities included in the analysis.
In order to make their determination, the company considered eight metrics in three categories: access, quality, and climate. Colorado Springs ranked the highest in the 'quality' category of criteria – 11th – with this category considering factors like number of highly-rated dog parks and dog park popularity (judged by number of reviews).
Colorado Springs is home to several spots where pups can legally be off-leash and in a social atmosphere. Bear Creek Dog Park is probably the most well-known local spot, consisting 25 acres and complete with a creek, a large hill, and a dedicated 'small dog' area (for pups less than 25 pounds).
Meanwhile, Aurora ranked 28th and Denver ranked 29th.
The top-ranking spot nationwide was Boise, while the lowest ranking spot of cities with enough data available to be included in the analysis was Garland, Texas.
