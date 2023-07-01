The City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department (BPR) has issued temporary nighttime closures at all of its parks, due to a string of vandalism involving large groups of minors.
"[...] incidents where large groups of 200-250 youth, ranging in ages from 10-18, have lit fireworks and caused damage at several parks facilities. These incidents have occurred during nighttime group bicycle rides since April," officials said.
Begining on June 29, BPR maintained parks will now close at 9:00 p.m. instead of 11:00 p.m. through July 27. Pedestrians and cyclists may still pass through parks after they are closed, but may not stay for an extended period of time.
Anyone caught lingering in the parks after 9:00 p.m. could be cited as a result.
"City property that has been damaged since April include a porta-a-potty, graffiti on playground equipment, and fireworks damage to a vehicle. Boulder Police Department (BPD) officers and BPR Urban Rangers have been identifying and mitigating these situations in BPR parks," the city said.
Officers from the Boulder Police Department will be strictly enforcing the parks' new hours.
