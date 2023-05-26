Amid tumultuous times in the housing market, there's at least one Colorado city that's reportedly standing strong.
According to a forecast published by US News and World Report in May 2023, Colorado Springs has "one of the strongest housing markets in the country." The publication notes both a low supply and the consistent military presence as two key factors in that designation.
In terms of the low housing supply, data showed that monthly permits for single-family home construction fell from 552 in March of 2022 to just 95 in December of that year. That number has increased in recent months, but it's still hovering around 250 monthly permits – far from its March 2022 peak and much lower on average than what's been seen over several preceding years. It's also worth noting that the US News and World Report forecast predicts another dip in permits on the way.
The sudden dip has occurred while the Colorado Springs population continues to grow, increasing an estimated 25,000 residents since 2020 to 693,000 people. Eight-thousand of those residents have moved to the city over the past year.
Meanwhile, the local military presence also helps to keep demand high, with multiple high-profile facilities being located in the Colorado Springs area. Colorado Springs has also seen rapid growth in various industries, such as tech, over recent years, with population rising with it as sprawling development continues.
The growth has been apparent over recent years, with apartment buildings sprouting up around the city and major investments being made in the downtown scene.
Read the full US News and World Report forecast for the Colorado Springs housing market here.
