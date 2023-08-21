Coloradans have long been known for their love of their canine companions, which has resulted in the creation of many dog-friendly places and activities found around the state. This makes it no surprise that on a recent 'Trips to Discover' list, a Colorado city landed high on a ranking based on dog-friendly tourism.
After the publication compared 13 dog-friendliness-related metrics across the country's 100 'most-visited' cities, Denver was ranked as the 4th-most dog-friendly spot for tourists nationwide.
According to the publication, one factor that contributed to the Mile High City's high rank was the presence of local pet-friendly hotels. The city had the highest number of pet-friendly hotels both per square mile and per capita.
Trips to Discover recommended tourists with dogs stay at The Oxford Hotel, also planning a visit to Lucile's Creole Cafe and Little Man Ice Cream. The publication also noted two dog-friendly parks, including Willow Bark Park and Fuller Dog Park. Another large off-leash dog park can be found at Denver metro-area Cherry Creek State Park.
With many trails and outdoor areas spread around the state, Colorado can be an active pet owner's dream. There's plenty of opportunity to enjoy top attractions with the pup in-tow.
Those visiting Colorado with their dog should plan ahead, doing research on what places allow dogs and what rules might be in place. For example, a leash law must be followed in many places and with all of the wildlife and dangerous terrain found in the state, keeping the pup on a leash is often the best option whether a sign is posted or not.
It's also worth noting that some major attractions aren't that dog-friendly, including Rocky Mountain National Park, where heavy restrictions are present regarding where dogs can go – dogs can't climb the iconic Longs Peak, for example.
The most dog-friendly major American city was determined to be Asheville, North Carolina, which had the highest level of pet acceptance.
Find the full 'Trips to Discover' ranking here.
