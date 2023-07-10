A recent report that was released by LawnLove sought to determine which cities were the 'geekiest' in America ahead of 'Embrace Your Geekiness Day' on July 13.
The publication's data analysis looked at 13 different metrics across 200 U.S. cities, including including criteria like the number of local comic book stores, the number of geek meet-up groups, the number of local Comic Cons, and more, with data points split into categories of 'collectibles access,' 'costumes access,' 'community,' and 'events.'
Not surprisingly, major metropolitans of New York and Los Angeles took the top two spots on the LawnLove list, with Denver being highest-ranking spot in Colorado at 25th overall – though the Mile High City did have a notably high ranking in the 'events' category of data, at 12th.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs ranked 30th in terms of geekiness (with a high level of access for collectibles), Aurora ranked 99th, Fort Collins ranked 114th, and Lakewood ranked 153rd.
No Colorado city, however, ranked lower than Thornton, which claimed the 186th spot among the 200 cities – or in other words, the 15th 'least-geeky' city in the country.
While the local 'geek scene' might not be that hot in Thornton based on the data considered by LawnLove, the city's proximity to Denver does make access to 'geeky' things feasible for Thornton residents looking to nerd out.
The overall 'least-geeky' major city in American was determined to be Miramar, Florida.
Find a full breakdown of the data analysis and more information about the methodology here.
