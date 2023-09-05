A Colorado couple in the Longmont area is looking for answers after a horrific incident that reportedly involved their beloved 'adventure' cat getting abducted, shot, and killed.
According to a GoFundMe page, on August 27, the couple got a notification that their cat Basil had left their neighborhood via an alert from a GPS collar that was on the cat. The couple reports that the cat was traveling at vehicle speed at about 9:05 p.m.
The two got in their own vehicle and started to follow the cat's reported location. Eventually, they followed the GPS location updates to a point at a local bridge that traveled over a river. Further investigation revealed that the cat had been shot to death and put in a trash bag in the water. When the two found the cat, they report that its body was still warm.
The couple reports that they later used the GPS monitoring system to track the cat's activity throughout the day. They found that she was at a neighbor's house for four hours and then driven to a park outside of town, where they believe the shooting took place.
According to the couple, they've informed law enforcement about the situation and have also hired a private investigator.
Basil was adopted with her sister Parsley in 2020 in Norway. Since moving to Colorado's the two have regularly taken their cats on trails, bike rides, and trips into the mountains.
As Holly said, "Basil was not 'just a cat' in our family. She was my baby, my 'little angel,' who chose me and I chose her."
The GoFundMe that has been set-up related to the tragic situation is set to help seek justice in the case and pursue prosecution, with leftover funds set to go toward the Longmont Humane Society.
Anyone with information in the case should report it to the Longmont Police Department.
Find the GoFundMe here, which has raised more than $9,500 of a $2,500 goal.
