Rain over Colorado mountains. Photo Credit: RCarner (iStock).

According to the US Drought Monitor, just 10.76 percent of Colorado is in drought, as of data released on May 18 that is accurate of the situation as of the morning of May 16.

This compares to 29.51 percent of the state being in drought a week prior to that.

While areas experiencing the most severe levels of drought (tiers three and four of four tiers) – mostly in the southeast – have experienced little change, these areas account for just 1.15 percent of the state.

With 10.76 percent of the state currently under drought conditions, Colorado's drought hasn't been this low in Colorado since September 17, 2019 when it was at 6.68 percent. That's a 1340-day stretch between September 17 and today, including today.

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

