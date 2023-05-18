According to the US Drought Monitor, just 10.76 percent of Colorado is in drought, as of data released on May 18 that is accurate of the situation as of the morning of May 16.
This compares to 29.51 percent of the state being in drought a week prior to that.
While areas experiencing the most severe levels of drought (tiers three and four of four tiers) – mostly in the southeast – have experienced little change, these areas account for just 1.15 percent of the state.
With 10.76 percent of the state currently under drought conditions, Colorado's drought hasn't been this low in Colorado since September 17, 2019 when it was at 6.68 percent. That's a 1340-day stretch between September 17 and today, including today.
Find more information here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.