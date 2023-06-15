According to the US Drought Monitor, Colorado's drought has officially dropped below one percent, found entirely in the state's southeast corner.
Drought currently encompasses just 0.42 percent of the state following weeks of heavy precipitation. All of that drought is categorized as the lowest of four severity tiers, with total drought at its lowest point since August of 2019.
When it comes to overall dryness, 6.64 percent of the state is 'abnormally dry.' This dryness is found mostly in the northeast and southeast corners of the state, though there's also a pocket of dryness in the Trinidad-Walsenburg area, as well as the Leadville area.
Meanwhile, the state is at about 323 percent of the normal snowpack for this time of the year, with more spring snow on the way.
Find additional updates on drought in Colorado here.
