According to the US Drought Monitor, dryness has increased in Colorado for the second week in a row after two weeks of no abnormal dryness being present for the first time since 2019. The dryness that is now present is comparable to dryness present during the end of May 2023.
Mapping shows that 24.42 percent of the state is now considered 'abnormally dry,' with 1.81 percent of that area dry enough to be considered as in the first stage of drought.
The driest portion of the state spans Costilla and Alamosa counties, located in southern Colorado near the state's border. The rest of the dryness is present mostly in the state's southwest quadrant.
While Coloradans likely aren't happy about dryness creeping back, it's worth noting that the state is much less dry than it was at the same time last year, when 97.22 percent of the state was considered 'abnormally dry.'
Some relief may take place in upcoming months after a hot and dry summer, with a cool and wet fall predicted.
Find additional information on the US Drought Monitor website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.