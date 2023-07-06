On Thursday morning, the US Drought Monitor published their weekly update regarding moisture in Colorado. Consistent with last week, it showed that no drought is present in the Centennial State. Perhaps more notably, the report showed that 'abnormal dryness' – a tier of dryness below official drought – is no longer present statewide.
This change represents a downshift from 1.89 percent of the state that was considered abnormally dry last week, with that number now at zero percent. The prior abnormal dryness was present in the state's southeast corner, but that's now no longer the case.
The last time dryness was at this level was July 16, 2019 – nearly four years ago. That's a total of 1451 days with the end date included (note that moisture levels are recorded two days prior to when a report is released).
During that 2019 stint, the state had been holding on to that same lack of dryness for eight weeks, starting on May 28, with the prior week of May 21 showing 'abnormal dryness' at just 0.01 percent.
Could Colorado be entering another stretch of having adequate moisture? We'll have to wait and see, but with more rain expected in upcoming days, it's looking possible.
Find the full US Drought Monitor report here.
