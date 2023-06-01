According to Poudre Fire Authority, which services the Fort Collins area, a multi-department search and rescue mission that took place on June 1 was the result of a hoax.
At about 12:30 p.m., it was announced that an emergency response team was activated in Lory State Park in Bellvue after a hiker traveling down the popular Arthur's Rock Trail reported that they heard someone screaming for help.
A multi-department team started to comb the area for a person in distress, searching from both the ground and the air via a drone.
Just over an hour after the search started, it was called off when two callers reported that they had made the noises and that it was "part of a joke."
Authorities confirmed details of their report and ended the mission.
It's unclear if this instance is related, though it's worth noting that a trend on TikTok involves yelling for help in random situations where no help is needed.
Obviously, yelling for help when help isn't needed is a bad idea. As was the case in this situation, the false cry resulted in a waste of time and resources among multiple emergency response units.
Thanks goes out to departments that responded, including Poudre Fire Authority, Larimer County Emergency Services, UC Health, and Lory State Park park rangers.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
I hope those jerks are forced to pay for the cost of deploying rescue personnel. Gosh, I hate Tik Tok & all the nonsense from that stupid app.
you mean cry wolf?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.