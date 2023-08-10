According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a man reportedly posing as 'search and rescue' personnel sexually assaulted a female hiker in the Nederland area on July 25.
In the victim's report of the crime, she stated that an unknown male driving what was described as a "search and rescue vehicle" while wearing a shirt styled to look like a search and rescue uniform approached her and offered her a ride to a different trail in the area. While the woman was with the man, he allegedly sexually and physically assaulted her.
The assault took place in the area of Caribou Road and Forest Service Road 505.
The woman reports she was able to escape the male, promptly notifying local law enforcement of the encounter.
An investigation into the case was launched, resulting in the August 7 arrest of suspect 50-year-old William Tidwell of Northglenn.
Tidwell is being held in Boulder County Jail on charges of Unlawful Sexual Contact by Force (Felony 4), Second Degree Assault (Felony 4), and Impersonation a Public Servant (Misdemeanor 2).
Anyone with information that could be related to the case is asked to contact Detective Garrett Eastman with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-3633.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(1) comment
This may help
Unlawful Sexual Contact by Force (Felony 4)
Should be Felony 3
There's yer sign
