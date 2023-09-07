When most people are thinking about 'Colorado,' the term 'wine country' probably doesn't come to mind. That being said, results that were recently released by USA Today's '10Best Readers' Choice' awards imply that these people are missing out on yet another reason to love the Centennial State.
The publication released their 'top 10 must-visit American wine regions,' and an often-overlooked part of Colorado ranked high on the list.
Earning the 3rd-place spot was Colorado's Grand Valley, which encompasses places like Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade.
While most incoming tourists tend to set their sights on the central mountain region or the southwest, this part of Colorado is worthy of attention.
Ample outdoor recreation opportunities aside, Grand Valley is known for being a major fruit-producing region. Not only does that mean plenty of orchards, but also plenty of vineyards and more than a dozen wineries.
As noted by the USA Today report, "growing grapes in this terrain isn't the easiest task, which makes for creative solutions and unique yields."
One of the coolest aspects of visiting this part of the state on a wine-tourism adventure is the sheer number of wine-related destinations that can be visited in close proximity. This is the type of spot where a visit can be an annual tradition that still delivers something new every time.
A few of the highest-rated wineries in the Grand Valley area according to Yelp include Varaison Vineyards & Winery (4.6 stars), BookCliff Vineyards (4.8 stars), Restoration Vineyards (4.8 stars), and Colterris Winery (4.6 stars). And that's only a short preview of a long list of highly-rated spots.
The top ranking spot on the USA Today nationwide list was Paso Robles, located in California's Central Coast region.
Do you think Colorado's wine scene is worth checking out? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full ranking here.
