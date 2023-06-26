Colorado is known far and wide as one of the major hubs for brewing craft beer in the United States, so it may not be a surprise that, according to a recent analysis, the state is also home to some of the heaviest drinkers in the country.
A data analysis by QuoteWizard.com recently compiled a list of the "booziest" states based on information from the National Institute for Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) and the CDC.
Researchers looked at ethanol consumption by the gallon per capita, heavy drinking prevalence, and DUI rates to make the determination.
Colorado ranked 9th for overall drinking, with 6.1 percent of adults considered "heavy drinkers".
"The CDC defines heavy drinking as adult men who consume 15 drinks per week and females who consume eight drinks per week," the report reads.
The analysis also found that Coloradans drank 3.06 gallons of alcohol per capita (gallons of ethanol for all beverages divided by the population) in 2021. The state also ranked 14th for DUIs.
According to data sourced from Drug Abuse Statistics, 2,623 alcohol-related deaths were reported in Colorado between 2015 and 2019, 2.8 percent of which involved individuals 21 years old or younger.
Vermont was ranked first overall for having heaviest drinkers in the country.
