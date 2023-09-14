An unfortunate fall resulted in the death of a horse in Boulder County on September 13, as well as injuries to a 23-year-old rider.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old horseback rider was thrown off her horse on Shadow Canyon North Trail when the animal slipped on a loose rock and fell downhill. At first, the horse traveled down a short scree slope, losing its rider. It then fell again when it attempted to get up, falling into a ravine and coming to a stop 300 feet below the trail.
A veterinarian was called to the scene to evaluate the situation and determined that non-survivable injuries meant the best course of action was to euthanize the horse, which was killed on-site.
The dead horse was transported back to the trailhead by rescuers that were on the scene. The horse was ultimately given to Hearts and Hooves at request of the owner.
The rider sustained injuries to her leg, but was able to walk a short distance to a rescue vehicle that transported her back to the trailhead. She was evaluated by medical personnel on-site, but denied further treatment.
