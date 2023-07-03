Dreamcatchers Equine Rescue, a horse sanctuary based in Fountain, is facing thousands of dollars in repair costs after being hit by two floods in just one week.
According to the rescue's Facebook page, it was first impacted by flood water on June 11. The sanctuary is nestled near Fountain Creek, which was reportedly releasing at a speed of 21,000 cubic feet per second that day.
"That water took out a berm on our neighbors property that holds the creek within its bank at a critical turn. Once that berm gave way, the full force of that 21,000 cubic feet per second came straight across our north pasture and our hay fields basically ruining at least 1/2 of on field completely and making the harvest on the rest questionable due to the silt and debris the creek brought in," officials from the sanctuary said.
Just a few days later, another powerful storm moved through the area dumping several inches of rain on the rescue's land.
"Needless to say this was a final blow to our hay," the rescue said.
The storm ultimately rendered the pasture unusable, destroyed approximately 100 acres of fencing, damaged shelters, and forced the rescue to buy hay to feed the horses in their care.
Officials estimate that their loss is going to be around $50,000 if not more.
Dreamcatchers Equine Rescue has since created an online fundraiser to help cover the costs of rebuilding, and feeding the horses.
"Any donation is appreciated and if you would like to help with the fences once we dry out a little, that is equally appreciated," the fundraiser description reads.
The fundraiser can be found here.
