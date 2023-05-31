A 400-foot-long waterslide at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort has officially opened for the 2023 season, as of Memorial Day weekend.
Set to be open daily through Labor Day, the slide is family-friendly, with unlimited rides available via a $7 add-on to the hot spring pass. Weekday and weekend day passes for the hot spring pools at the resort are priced at $40 and $45, respectively.
According to the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort website, waterslide water temperature ranges from 94 to 99 degrees Fahrenheit. Riders slide down the attraction on a mat, traveling through six large turns before being dumped into a 75-degree pool below.
Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort is known for the stunning scenery that surrounds this Buena Vista-area destination, as well as 'creekside' pools that open seasonally. Lodging and spa amenities are also available on-site.
Find more information here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.