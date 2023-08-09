If you've noticed your throat getting a bit scratchy over recent days in Colorado, it might be due to smoky conditions that have crept into the state.
While the skies haven't been too hazy per most observations and air quality remains relatively good, wildfire smoke is here from blazes burning locally and across the continent.
Based on mapping from AirNow.gov, some of the smoke in Colorado appears to be traveling south from large wildfires in Canada and Alaska – which has been the case throughout summer – but that's not the only spot the smoke is coming from.
Those in the area of the I-70 corridor and Denver are likely to notice smoke from Utah's Thompson Ridge Fire, which has reached about 4,000 acres according to AirNow.gov, including 1,600 acres of growth over 18 recent hours. This rapid growth has put a lot of smoke in the air, with much of the smoke from this fire is traveling directly east toward the Mile High City from southwest Utah.
Meanwhile, while smoke from fires in Canada and Alaska is impacting the entire state, a thicker wall of smoke from that appears to be coming from this region starts roughly at the I-25 corridor and stretches through Colorado's Eastern Plains and into the American Midwest.
There are a few fires burning in Colorado, as well, but the smoke impact from these fires is relatively low with exception to the immediate area around each blaze with exception of the 558-acre Quartz Ridge Fire near Pagosa Springs, which is pushing smoke into the San Luis Valley.
Despite the smoke, the air quality in Denver and most of the state is relatively good, with Denver having a 28 AQI rating as of 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, which isn't considered to be problematic.
Explore the smoke map here and note that conditions are constantly changing.
