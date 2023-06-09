According to a recent report by travel magazine SIXT, a lake in Colorado has some of the bluest water in the United States.
"We color-picked more than 50 of the best bodies of water in the U.S. and found the nearest color shade to illustrate the various colors of water available in the nation," the report reads.
Grand Lake, located near the western side of Rocky Mountain National Park, is the largest natural body of water in Colorado spanning around 507 surface acres. According to the magazine, the lake also boasts the fourth bluest waters in the country.
"Surrounded by majestic mountain peaks and a short drive from the Denver airport, Grand Lake is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, from boating and fishing to hiking and biking. Explore the tranquil waters of the lake, fish for trout, or simply soak up the serene surroundings," the report reads.
According to SIXT, the water at Grand Lake is a shade of blue with the hex color code of #165895. The shade is similar to Congress Blue, which is described as a light, cold, azure.
To see how other bodies of water across the country stacked up, find the full report here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.