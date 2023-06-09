On Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released a statement on behalf of the Custer County Sheriff's Office in regard to claims that 'Good Times' star John Amos, 83, had suffered elderly abuse, presumably in his hometown, which is located in Colorado.
In the release, Amos was called a beloved member of the Custer County community, with law enforcement noting that they are thoroughly investigating the claims. While there's no 'elderly abuse' charge in the books in Colorado, this abuse typically occurs with underlying crimes and there's a penalty enhancement when certain crimes are committed against those 70 and older.
The news about the potential abuse broke after it was released that Amos was a patient at a Tennessee hospital. Amos' daughter also made a public post about the situation, noting that she got a call informing her about the hospitalization on May 14, also claiming that her father was a victim of elderly abuse. While Amos' daughter did not specify that the alleged abuse took place in Colorado, Centennial State law enforcement is involved in the investigation into the situation.
John Amos later released a statement via his publicist in which he claimed no wrongdoing took place, at odds with the account of his daughter, who had started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for her father's treatment. That GoFundMe has since raised about $10,000 of a $500,000 goal.
While the daughter claimed her father's life was "hanging by a thread," John Amos' publicist told Parade.com that Amos was not fighting for his life and that he was receiving treatment for fluid in his legs.
Either way, the investigation into the situation continues in Colorado. Few details have been released at this point, but may be released in upcoming days and weeks.
John Amos is perhaps best known for his role as Kunta Kinte in the miniseries Roots, as well as for playing James Evans Sr. in the television show Good Times. Most recently, he was known to reside in Westcliffe, Colorado.
