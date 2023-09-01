According to Glacier National Park, the body of Adam Fuselier, 32 and of Castle Pines, Colorado, was found at about 11 a.m. on Friday on the park's Reynolds Mountain.
Fuselier had been last heard from on Tuesday, with rangers alerted that he was overdue on Wednesday. His vehicle was located at Logan Pass later that day, with it known he was attempting to climb on Reynolds Mountain, a 9,125-foot peak.
It wasn't noted what route Fuselier was on or exactly what his objectives were, though it may be worth noting that anyone aiming to summit Reynolds Mountain is looking at class three climbing or higher.
Authorities attributed the discovery of Fuselier's body to credible tips from other hikers in the area.
His body was taken off the mountain via a US Forest Service helicopter and transported to West Glacier, Montana.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Fuselier's death.
