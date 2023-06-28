Colorado's own Mickey Wilson has been recognized for an act of heroism in 2017 related to an incident in which he saved someone that was getting choked out after getting caught on a ski lift at Arapahoe Basin.
The Carnegie Hero Fund recently listed Wilson among 16 people honored for acts of heroism in which they risked serious injury or death while saving others.
Wilson, a professional slack-liner, sprung into action to save a skier whose backpack got caught on the lift as he attempted to disembark the machine on January 4, 2017. After the 30-year-old skier became caught, the lift continued to carry him downhill with the chest strap of his backpack choking him until he lost consciousness, leaving him motionless and dangling in the air.
Wilson, who was a ski instructor with a hand injury at the time, quickly climbed the ladder of a nearby lift tower, straddling a two-inch-wide steel cable as he moved 30 feet on the cable toward the skier.
Hanging onto the cable, Wilson swung into the chair where the skier was stuck. After attempts to kick a plastic buckle that was caught in the chair loose failed, a ski patroller below threw Wilson a knife, which he caught and used to cut the skier free. The skier fell 10 feet to the ground and suffered a broken rib during the incident, but fully recovered.
A clip that includes video footage of the daring rescue can be seen below:
Find a video of Wilson slack-lining below and throw him a follow on Instagram here:
