The owner of Gunnison-based air touring company West Elk Air, Peter Smith, is facing potential jail time, after allegedly getting caught illegally landing a helicopter in Grand Teton National Park, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS).
Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers were first made aware that a helicopter had landed at Moran Bay on the west shore of Jackson Lake at about 3 p.m. on June 24.
Upon arrival to the scene, rangers reportedly found Smith and one other person having a picnic by the lake. He has since been charged with two class B misdemeanors, including "operating or using aircraft on lands or waters other than at locations designated pursuant to special regulations" and using an aircraft out of "accordance with regulations of the FAA."
According to NPS, Smith is facing penalties up to a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail. He is expected to appear in court in Jackson, Wyoming in August.
"The unauthorized landing of helicopters is prohibited on the lands and waters within the boundaries of Grand Teton National Park in order to protect wildlife and other natural resources and to preserve the visitor experience," NPS said.
In February this year, Smith was cited for flying a fixed wing aircraft below minimum safe altitude, against Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, NPS reported. He was ordered to pay a $530 fine as a result of that incident.
