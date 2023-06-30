Officials from Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) have confirmed that mosquitoes in Boulder County have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).
According to a news release from the county, the mosquitoes that were tested were apart of a mosquito pool that came from a trap located near Erie.
“Unfortunately, wet weather followed by high temperatures creates an ideal environment for mosquitos to breed,” said Lane Drager, Boulder County Public Health Consumer Protection Program Coordinator in the release.
“Over the holiday weekend and throughout the summer, take time to protect yourself, your family and your community from West Nile virus.”
WNV is a single-stranded RNA virus that can lead to West Nile Fever in humans. The virus can be passed to humans if they are bitten by an infected mosquito.
"While most infections are mild, the more serious infections can cause encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and/or meningitis (inflammation of the brain’s lining), loss of vision, paralysis, coma, tremors, convulsions and death," the release said.
According to officials, there is no known treatment, cure, or human vaccination for the virus.
Boulder County Public Health have offered the following tips to protect yourself from contracting WNV:
- Use DEET-enhanced insect repellent or alternative.
- DRESS in long sleeves and pants.
- Avoid the outdoors from DUSK until DAWN.
- DRAIN standing water outside your home.
