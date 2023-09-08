USA Today recently released a report on the world's 'biggest tourist traps,' which involved analyzing 23.2 million Google Reviews left by visitors of 500 popular worldwide attractions. While it was determined that two Colorado spots were among the places that got called a 'tourist trap' the most, only one of these places was found on the USA Today list of places called 'overrated' by its visitors at the highest frequency.
In terms of the worlds most 'overrated' attractions, the USA Today data analysis landed Pikes Peak as the 20th 'most overrated' spot overall.
Not going to lie – I think most Coloradans would agree that this high rank is a bit shocking.
Are tickets to take the train to the summit a bit pricier than tickets to see many other touristy spots? Sure. Is there a giant building on the top of the peak that seems to interrupt an escape into nature? I suppose. But it's undeniable that few other attractions around the country offer the average person a chance to travel into high-elevation terrain above 14,000 feet while also minimizing risks regularly faced by high country travelers.
Summitable via train, trail, or road, Pikes Peak is undoubtedly an iconic Colorado attraction, putting much of what's to love about the state on display in a way that's accessible to a wide range of people.
Perhaps I'm a bit biased, as I'm literally looking at the summit of the peak through my window while writing this commentary with an image of the mountain tattooed on my body, but to make my stance clear, I indeed beg to differ with the results of the analysis – and I think a lot of people probably feel the same.
With a 4.8 star rating on Google Reviews, the joy this peak brings seems to be shared by most that visit the attraction.
From the outdoor recreation it offers to its economic value for the local community to its historical significant in Native culture, as well as westward expansion, Pikes Peak is undoubtedly one of the country's most important topographical features.
Do you think Pikes Peak is overrated? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full USA Today report on 'tourist traps' here.
