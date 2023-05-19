According to the City of Durango, they're set to launch a city-wide scavenger hunt that starts on May 22, stretching through May 26.
Five colorful rocks will be hidden around the city with one clue per rock being posted to the city's official social media channels, including @CityofDurango on Instagram. There will also be a special 'silver rock' that's hidden, with clues released on the Wednesday of that week.
Rocks will be hidden outside on public property in locations that are easy to access. One rock can be claimed per family.
Those who find one of the painted rocks can claim their prize by bringing the rock to City Hall at 949 East Second Avenue.
Prizes include a city-themed swag bag, a three-month membership to the Rec Center, a season pass to Lake Nighthorse, a library gift bag, and a $20 pre-paid parking card. Prizes will be given out randomly.
Look for clues on the following social media accounts, set to be released each day at 8 a.m.:
@CityofDurango on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
@GetAroundDurango on Facebook
@DurangoParksandRec on Facebook and Instagram
@DurangoPulicLibrary in Facebook and Instagram
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.