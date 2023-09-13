Colorado's Lockwood Foundation has once again helped someone with mobility issues get to the top of the state's highest peak.
From September 8 to September 10, a group nearing 70 volunteers in size assisted in getting Chris Layne, 53, to the 14,438-foot summit of Mount Elbert.
Layne had previously been paralyzed after taking an 80-foot fall while climbing, and has since turned her tragedy into inspiration through motivational speaking and mentoring others in the Craig Hospital rehab program.
The effort to get Layne up Mount Elbert started on Friday, September 10, with volunteers bringing supplies to the area and setting up a basecamp at about 11,700 feet of elevation. The following day, the team worked to get Layne to their base camp by using a specialized wheelchair, saving their summit push for Sunday. On their summit day, Layne along with 48 volunteers, started the trek to the top of the peak at 5:45 a.m. After summiting the mountain, the team safely descended the route back to the trailhead.
The group's trip up the mountain wasn't without risk, either, as Lockwood Foundation Founder Jeffrey Lockwood reports that the team encountered rain, sleet, hail, thunder, and lightning during the climb. Thankfully, the leadership team had been watching the forecast and made the move to shift their schedule forward by two hours on their summit day in an effort to dodge weather risks. This ultimately proved to be a good strategy, with the weather rolling in once the group was back below treeline.
Layne wasn't the only adaptive athlete involved in the trip either.
John Linchniak, an experienced mountaineer who is now sight-impaired, also joined the group for the climb, as well as Sange Sherpa, a Nepalese mountain guide who lost his fingers to hypothermia.
"There is so much to this adventure that was emblematic of hope, access, and inclusive communities," wrote Lockwood of the experience.
Learn more about the Lockwood Foundation here.
