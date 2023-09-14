Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened a new state wildlife area near the central Colorado town of Nathrop.
Bighorn Springs State Wildlife Area was opened on Friday, September 8, with the help of BlueTriton Brands.
The new state wildlife area takes in the former Ruby Mountain State Wildlife Area while also preserving 122 acres granted by property owner BlueTriton Brands in a conservation easement.
“This state wildlife area is an excellent venue for raptor viewing and for observing the local bighorn sheep population,” said Sean Shepherd, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the region. "We appreciate BlueTriton Brands reaching out to us and proposing the conservation easement. This action will preserve, in perpetuity, the natural habitat. It’s important because it reinforces our open-space conservation values. And it enhances the recreational and educational opportunities available to the public along an extremely popular river."
The state wildlife area also means additional fishing access points along the Arkansas River. It also boasts big views of the Collegiate Peaks in the distance.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, public access is only available from parking areas, viewing areas, and designated trails, with a hunting license, a fishing license, or a Colorado Parks and Wildlife state wildlife area pass also required to enjoy the spot. An annual state wildlife area pass can be purchased for $39.96.
State wildlife areas are acquired by Colorado Parks and Wildlife using money from hunting and fishing for the purpose of conserving the wildlife habitat in a given area and providing an opportunity for wildlife-related recreation. Colorado Parks and Wildlife manages more than 350 of these spots statewide, encompassing about 900,000 acres. Due to a prior issue of these places being used for non-wildlife-related recreation at an increasing rate, a requirement of a hunting or fishing license was implemented in 2020, expanded to also allow access to those with a special state wildlife area pass in 2021.
The company involved with the opening of the Bighorn Springs State Wildlife Area, BlueTriton Brands, is a beverage company that was once a subsidiary of Nestlé. The company produces and distributes various bottled water brands around the continent, including Arrowhead Water, Deer Park Spring Water, Ice Mountain, Pure Life, and more.
Read more about this new state wildlife area here.
