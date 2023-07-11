Lake Minnequa Veteran's Memorial Park in Pueblo is closed on Tuesday while police investigate a suspicious death.
Officials from the Pueblo Police Department are asking the public to avoid the park and its surrounding areas until it is reopened.
Police did not give a timeframe on how long the closure is expected to last.
No futher details have been made available at this time.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation should contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502.
