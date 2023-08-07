According to the Castle Rock Police Department, the popular Mitchell Gulch Park, also known as Fireman's Park, has experienced some serious vandalism in recent months while construction of a bathroom facility has been underway.
Authorities total the damages from two recent instances at $11,000, with images showing at least one broken lock and two water fountains that have been ripped off a wall. Additional damages also occurred.
The first incident took place on June 25 and the second incident occurred on the weekend of July 28-31.
As a result of the vandalism, authorities are asking the public if they have any cameras in the area or may have noticed anything suspicious happening on those dates. Parents are asked to talk with children to find out if their children saw anything, as well.
"These parks belong to all of us and it’s going to take ALL OF US to keep them safe and enjoyable for years to come," wrote the police department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Castle Rock Police Department's dispatch center at 303-663-6100.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.