According to the Brighton Police Department, officers recently took matters into their own hands to save a dog that was locked in a parked car on a hot day.
Officers found the dog locked in the car for more than 20 minutes as its owner 'ran into the store for just a minute.' At the time, the outside air temperature was 84 degrees with the internal temperature of the vehicle at 113 degrees.
Officers broke the window to get the dog out and issued a summons to the owner for animal neglect.
According to the police department, the person involved was understanding and even thanked officers for the teaching moment.
Remember, even a 70-degree-day can be too hot for a dog to be left in a vehicle, with the interior temperature capable of increasing up to 30 degrees within minutes. Heatstroke, brain damage, and death can occur in just 15 minutes on a hot day.
If you see a dog in a parked vehicle on a warm day, take note of the color, model, make, license plate number, and location and report it to local authorities immediately. You might end up saving a dog's life.
