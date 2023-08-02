Denver's 'The Easy Vegan' food truck recently claimed first place in the 16th season of 'The Great American Food Truck Race' race, which sends food trucks to the road as teams compete to sell their most popular dishes in different cities across the country.
Owned by Alexi Mandolini and Taylor Herbert, The Easy Vegan earned a prize of $50,000 for the win, adding to $14,000 won during a previous episode of the season.
This is the second time a food truck in Colorado has won a season of the long-running show, with Big Stuff Food Truck of Parker winning in 2019.
The 16th season of the show had a special twist, with competitors split between food truck veterans and restauranteurs who had never operated a food truck before. The Easy Vegan was one of the businesses falling into the latter group.
The food from The Easy Vegan gets switched up quite a bit, but the central focus is making approachable vegan food that can be enjoyed by all – vegans and non-vegans. From kimchi melts to pierogis to "fluffy as heck" cinnamon rolls, people seem to love anything this kitchen spins up.
During the summer, The Easy Vegan tends to be found at farmers markets in the Denver area. Their full schedule is published on their website, with Instagram being a great place to find their ever-evolving menu.
Learn more about The Easy Vegan here and stream episodes of the Great American Food Truck race on discovery+.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.