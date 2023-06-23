A collection of private partners and members of the rafting community came together on Wednesday to remove a large fallen tree that forced a closure on the lower Blue River between Silverthorne and Columbine Landing earlier this week.
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the tree introduced an "extreme hazard" where Boulder Creek comes into Blue River, a popular area for white water rafting. At least three rafts crashed into the tree before the closure was put in place.
Not only is there a collision risk with a downed tree, those who run into it can also get trapped underwater by the current, resulting in drowning.
A video, shared by towing company Mountain Recovery, shows how the tree was removed:
At 5:32 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced that the tree was successfully removed and that river has been reopened to rafters.
"Thank you to the rafting community for your partnership, patience and assistance," officials said.
