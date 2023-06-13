061323-s-dg-Game5-Finals42.JPG

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) briefly picks up the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award while holding his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The honor came after their defeat of the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals series in the Mile High City on Monday night.

After the historic win, Coloradans have a lot to celebrate. Here's how some big names and organizations with Centennial State connections have reacted online:

A huge congrats goes out to the Denver Nuggets! What was your reaction to the win? Let us know in the comments section!

