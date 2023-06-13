For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The honor came after their defeat of the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals series in the Mile High City on Monday night.
After the historic win, Coloradans have a lot to celebrate. Here's how some big names and organizations with Centennial State connections have reacted online:
The @nuggets heeded the call for history last night and leading the way once again was Nikola Jokić, who went over to the Heat after the final buzzer, and shook just about every player’s hand while his teammates and fans celebrated their championship.https://t.co/ccowGG5zFz pic.twitter.com/XRTPJuM8C3— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 13, 2023
We don't make the rules.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 13, 2023
NUGGETS WIN!!!!!!!!! #BRINGITIN pic.twitter.com/KF862jJw6u
We'll admit @NWSBoulder, that's a nice single nugget of information. 🏆🏆🏆 > 🏆 https://t.co/7Keq0YlcQ7— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 13, 2023
Bring it in, @Nuggets! pic.twitter.com/C4I0RsqeP1— Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) June 13, 2023
LET’S 👏 GO 👏 @nuggets 👏— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 13, 2023
Another 🏆 for the Mile High City!#BringItIn pic.twitter.com/dTZcT4KRxP
OUR ROOMMATES ARE NBA CHAMPS! 🏆— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 13, 2023
Congrats, @nuggets!#GoAvsGo #BringItIn pic.twitter.com/vMHzhdidbw
Congrats to the Denver @Nuggets and the remarkable finals MVP Nikola Jokić for bringing home the franchise’s first NBA Championship!— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 13, 2023
😅🥳🥳🤩🤩 HOLY MOLY @nuggets - BROUGHT IT IN! FIRST EVER CHAMPIONSHIP!!! YESSSSSS #BringItIn— Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) June 13, 2023
Such a special moment!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 13, 2023
Denver @Nuggets World Champs! 🏆#FamilyMemories @Ciara pic.twitter.com/5SQM2myNAR
A huge congrats goes out to the Denver Nuggets! What was your reaction to the win? Let us know in the comments section!
