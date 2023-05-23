For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are going to the NBA Finals after a brutal four game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.
Monday night's history-making win is a huge victory for many Coloradans. Here's how some big names and organizations in the Centennial State have reacted:
Good win, #Nuggets! @KingJames, our Aspen Leaf park passes for seniors start at $70. #BringItIn— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 23, 2023
🧹 🧹 🧹 @nuggets pic.twitter.com/8ciZ9lvCm6— Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) May 23, 2023
#Denver @nuggets with the 🧹! #BringItIn— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 23, 2023
That was fun Laker Trolls and @GuruLakers !— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 23, 2023
Go Nuggets! pic.twitter.com/prGOct1hgD
I’d love to see all these guys in Denver for the NBA Finals next week plus Mr Big Shot, Andre, Marcus, Wilson, Kenneth, Eddie, Linas and many more! pic.twitter.com/V0gFmCIeqE— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 23, 2023
Congrats @nuggets on 4-0 sweep of @Lakers! 🏀— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) May 23, 2023
Western Conference ✅@NBA Finals here we come!
🧹🧹🧹🧹— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 23, 2023
LET’S 👏 GO 👏 @nuggets 👏 https://t.co/kDwkKbjopf
LET'S GO, NUGGETS!!— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 23, 2023
Best of luck in the Finals 💪#GoAvsGo #BringItIn pic.twitter.com/gZF8OnRCDC
LET’S GO @nuggets 🧹 #BringItIn https://t.co/uQjcb7DOYx— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 23, 2023
NBA Finals!!! @Nuggets!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 23, 2023
What's your reaction? Let us know in the comments.
