Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates under the basket in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are going to the NBA Finals after a brutal four game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. 

Monday night's history-making win is a huge victory for many Coloradans. Here's how some big names and organizations in the Centennial State have reacted: 

What's your reaction? Let us know in the comments.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.