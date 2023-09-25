Fall has come roaring into Colorado it has brought plummeting nighttime temperatures with it.
According to the National Weather Service, the 11,306-foot Berthoud Pass was the coldest spot in the contiguous United States last Saturday, September 23, hitting 19 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures about four miles northwest of Grand Lake were recorded even lower the following day, at just 17 degrees.
For the sake of comparison, the highest temperature in the lower 48 nationwide was a sweltering 112 in Rio Grande Village, Texas on both September 23 and 24 – nearly 100 degrees hotter than the coldest temperatures recorded in Colorado.
These frigid temperatures are important to keep in mind when planning outdoor recreation adventures in the fall. While daytime temperatures may still reach into the 70s, a big drop comes with sundown. Plan ahead and be prepared for an adventure to take longer than expected by packing extra layers. Always let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back prior to leaving the trailhead behind.
