Vail, Colorado, USA Downtown Drone Mountains Aerial Vail, Colorado. Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock).

Vail, Colorado. Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock).

 Kruck20

Skiers and hikers might notice a subtle change at Vail Mountain that's related to the destination's support of the LGBTQ+ community.

On June 13, Vail Mountain Resort posted a video on social media that highlighted the addition of the Vail Mountain 'Pride' rainbow logo to signage related to the Pride Express ski lift.

The Pride Express lift was constructed in 1993 and services the looker's far right of the front side of the mountain, providing access to intermediate runs that drop down into the Lionshead and Vail Square area. It's also worth noting that the top of the lift drops skiers and riders off on the 'Cub's Way' run, which is a popular beginner option at Vail Mountain.

"In honor of celebrating Pride and the LGBTQ+ community, Pride Express signs will now wear the Vail Mountain Pride logo! Hike up in the summer or ski by in the winter to celebrate Pride in Vail," wrote the resort about the change, also attributing the decision to an effort from mountain employees.

On the Instagram post regarding the change, a number of other Vail Resorts-owned ski areas voiced their support, including Keystone Resort, Breckenridge Resort, and Beaver Creek. Comments from other users were split between support and criticism.

The updated logo can be seen in the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vail Mountain (@vailmtn)

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.