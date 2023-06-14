Skiers and hikers might notice a subtle change at Vail Mountain that's related to the destination's support of the LGBTQ+ community.
On June 13, Vail Mountain Resort posted a video on social media that highlighted the addition of the Vail Mountain 'Pride' rainbow logo to signage related to the Pride Express ski lift.
The Pride Express lift was constructed in 1993 and services the looker's far right of the front side of the mountain, providing access to intermediate runs that drop down into the Lionshead and Vail Square area. It's also worth noting that the top of the lift drops skiers and riders off on the 'Cub's Way' run, which is a popular beginner option at Vail Mountain.
"In honor of celebrating Pride and the LGBTQ+ community, Pride Express signs will now wear the Vail Mountain Pride logo! Hike up in the summer or ski by in the winter to celebrate Pride in Vail," wrote the resort about the change, also attributing the decision to an effort from mountain employees.
On the Instagram post regarding the change, a number of other Vail Resorts-owned ski areas voiced their support, including Keystone Resort, Breckenridge Resort, and Beaver Creek. Comments from other users were split between support and criticism.
The updated logo can be seen in the video below:
