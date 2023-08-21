If you're looking to ski quality lines for cheap, set your sights on Purgatory Resort in southwestern Colorado.
With 1,650 skiable acres, this Durango-area resort has plenty of terrain with tickets on select dates starting at just $29 during the 2023 to 2024 season – and a couple days even more affordable than that.
Tickets are officially on sale and range from $23 to $96 per day, with peak dates costing the most.
The absolute lowest lift ticket price being sold is for Thanksgiving Day, at just $23. Meanwhile, Christmas Day tickets cost $25.
Only slightly more expensive that lift tickets on these major holidays, many $29 dates can be found on the Purgatory Resort calendar, along with many $39 dollar days that come with a $20 voucher as part of the 'Fun Fund' program.
And don't forget – kids 12 and under ski free with the Power Kids Pass. Proof of age is required.
Explore Purgatory's lift ticket selection here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.