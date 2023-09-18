Longtime fans of Colorado's Arapahoe Basin Ski Area may want to jump on the chance to take home a piece of history related to the iconic Pallavicini Lift.
While the ski area is auctioning off two more chairs from the original Pallavicini Lift after replacing it a couple seasons ago, current bidding indicates that these chairs will go for several thousand dollars – well out of the price range for most. That being said, A-Basin is also selling three-foot sections of the Pali Haul Rope at a price of just $20 and $2 for an additional foot of rope after that.
"Whether you're interested in creating a work of art from our history, constructing something for your home, or looking for a memento of The Black Jewel, visit us online today to secure your piece," wrote Arapahoe Basin of the offering.
Each three-foot piece of the thick, braided-metal rope – what you see when you look up while on a ski lift – weighs nearly 10 pounds. The rope must be purchased online and picked up on-site, with details about pick-up delivered via email post-purchase. Shipping is not available.
Purchase your piece of the Pali Haul Rope here.
