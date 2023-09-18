In recent years, dynamic pricing for lift tickets remains a hot topic in the world of America's slopesport resorts. When a dynamic pricing structure is in place, the price of each lift ticket can vary, typically based on how many people are at a resort on a given day.
This can help with crowd control, with cheaper tickets providing an incentive for attendance on days when fewer people are at a resort while more expensive tickets on peak days help to prevent crowds from getting even worse. It also opens the door for shockingly low (and high) lift ticket prices on days when resort attendance is far from the norm.
Southwestern Colorado's Purgatory Resort, located near Durango, has announced that the floor price of their dynamic pricing lift tickets will be just $9 for the upcoming 2023-24 season, with prices increasing with demand. Though prices are subject to change, $9 lift ticket dates can already be found on their website, including may dates in April and several in November.
"If [ticket prices] seem high, we'll probably be busy that day. Purchasing your tickets early lets you shop for the best rates and get to the fun stuff even faster," notes the resort regarding the dynamic pricing system.
While the dynamic pricing system can mean finding great deals and is meant to help improve the overall skiing experience by keeping a mountain at its ideal capacity, some American skiers have taken issue to the way it can result in ticket prices that vary wildly from day to day. For example, last season an Arizona resort saw prices spike to above $300 per single-day lift ticket, while other dates on the mountain were priced at just $35.
Are you a fan of the dynamic pricing model? Let us know in the comments.
Regardless of if you're a fan, the current deal at Purgatory is undeniably great – $9 for a day of skiing almost seems too good to be true. Find information about purchasing Purgatory Resort lift tickets here.
