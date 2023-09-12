Looking for a better chance to carve fresh tracks in newly fallen powder this ski season? A Colorado resort is offering guests the opportunity – for a price.
A new add-on option will let slopegoers visiting Winter Park Resort hit the mountain earlier than other guests, offered with both a season pass or individual lift tickets. While the mountain generally opens to skiers and snowboarders at 9 a.m., the 'Early Ups' add-on option will let hopeful powderhounds hit the slopes at 8:30 a.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. on weekends.
The 'Early Ups' add-on will allow for access off of the Super Gauge, the Gondola, and Explorer lifts, exclusively for intermediate and advanced terrain.
Pricing for this new offering comes in at $599 for a full season pass add-on, $49 to add 'Early Ups' to individual lift tickets if purchased at least seven days in advance, and $59 to $69 for 'Early Ups' add-ons purchased within six days of a lift ticket date.
The 'Early Ups' option is available for all ages, but slopegoers must also purchase a lift ticket or season pass for general mountain access. Daily lift tickets start at $89 per day with multi-day pack purchases, while an adult season pass was priced at $709 at time of publishing.
Read more about the 'Early Ups' option here.
Do you think the 'Early Ups' add-on is worth it? Let us know in the comments.
