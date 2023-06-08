Slopegoers at Aspen Snowmass. Photo Credit: Lana2011 (iStock).

According to a press release from Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA), the organization is projecting a new statewide record in Colorado of 14.8 million skier visits during the 2022-2023 slope-going season.

If the organization's projection is confirmed, it would break a previous record of 13.8 million skier visits that was set during the previous season. The organization also notes that the 2022-2023 projection exceeds the five-year average number of skier visits in Colorado by 18 percent.

This visitation uptick came during a particularly snowy season in Colorado, with CSCUSA estimating that an average of 286 inches of snow fell at their 21 member resorts, which is above the typical average of 265 inches. The extra snow was a contributing factor in a longer season – 21 days longer than the norm.

The organization also estimates that 23 percent of nationwide skier visits took place in Colorado during the 2022-2023 season.

CSCUSA member resorts include Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Cooper, Copper Mountain, Echo Mountain, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Hesperus Ski Area, Howelsen Hill, Loveland Ski Area, Monarch, Powderhorn, Purgatory Resort, Silverton, Snowmass, Steamboat, Sunlight, Telluride, and Winter Park.

