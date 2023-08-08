In recent months, many Coloradans have been quick to point out how expensive the cost of living in the Centennial State is getting. From housing to transportation to grocery store prices, bills seem to be quickly on the rise.
One part of life that's gotten notably more expensive in recent years is the price of dining out, with meals getting pricier and odd fees spotted on receipts.
If you've noticed the bill after a nice meal out in your part of Colorado has been a bit higher than it has been in the past, you're not alone.
Believe it or not, a recent data analysis published by USA Today has revealed that Colorado's restaurant inflation – the increase in how much Coloradans are spending while eating out – is the highest in the nation, at 24 percent between November 2022 and June 2023.
During the two-week period included in the analysis, Coloradans went from spending $91.45 during the first time frame in November 2022 to $112.95 in June of this year.
In terms of total dollar amount, that's far from spending in certain states, including Hawaii's $149.36 per two weeks and California's $140.29, but no state has seen as significant of a rise in terms on a percentage basis. Some states even saw a decrease in the amount locals were spending on restaurant bills, with Alaskans and those from Tennessee spending six percent and five percent less respectively when comparing the two periods.
Have you noticed restaurant bills climbing in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full report from USA Today here.
