It's no secret that Colorado has no shortage of dangerous hiking trails around the state. Countless high elevation routes can bring deadly risks to travelers, including weather concerns, general exposure, and rockfall risk, among other hazards. Granted, where the line is drawn between what constitutes a 'hike' and what constitutes a 'climb' tends to vary based on who it is that's answering that question, and a recently recognized dangerous 'hike' would probably fall under the latter designation for most.
According to an article recently published by GreenMatters that's been going viral online, the route to the Capitol Peak summit is among the 7 'most dangerous' hikes in America. Anyone familiar with this peak and the main route that travels to the top would find it hard to argue with that inclusion.
One of Colorado's fourteeners, Capitol Peak has long drawn summit-seekers aiming to climb all of the ranked 14,000-foot peaks around the state. The main route to the top reaches a rating of 'class four,' which means it's extremely dangerous and should be tackled by experienced climbers only.
Notice how I used the term 'climbers' – a route of this nature means scaling near-vertical walls and the 'Knife Edge' section, which is an extremely narrow portion of the route that's flanked by massive and deadly drop-offs. Given its technical nature and the fact that hands are needed for much of the final stretch, calling this a hike is a bit misleading – though it does mean traveling 17 miles round-trip.
That being said, the route tends to be treated as a 'hike' by much of Colorado's peak-bagging community. This can tend to draw less experienced climbers and thrill-seekers to the peak, and has resulted in a number of deaths in recent years among those who fail to follow the established route. The peak has also claimed the lives of several seasoned climbers, as crumbing and unpredictable rock and a small margin of error can make this mountain dangerous to all, regardless of skill.
Does it belong on the list of 'America's most dangerous hikes?' Its popularity among hikers as a dangerous route helps it fit the bill, though it's a bit more of a climb compared to other 'hikes' on the list. Is it the most dangerous 'hike' in Colorado? Among routes of the same notoriety, it's up there. That being said, many 'hikes' that are highly-trafficked considering their dangerous nature exist around the state – Little Bear Peak, Pyramid Peak, the Maroon Bells... the list goes on. Even Longs Peak, with its 'class three' rating, should be considered among the state's most dangerous routes given the number of beginner-level hikers and climbers that attempt the Rocky Mountain National Park trail.
If you're thinking about summiting any of the state's highest routes, do your research first. The popular 14ers.com website is a great place to start. Tackle a few class one and class two peaks prior to trying anything more technical. Building skills of route-finding, scrambling, endurance, and proper fueling are crucial to safe travels. Even just gaining a simple understanding of how your body does at a higher elevation is important. Build and acquire these skills on peaks of lower risk.
Do you think the route to the summit of Capitol Peak belongs on this list? Let us know in the comments.
See the full list of 'most dangerous' hikes around the country here.
