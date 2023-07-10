Colorado's Bluebird Backcountry ski area has announced that they're permanently closing following the 2022-2023 winter season.
Bluebird Backcountry launched their first trial season in February of 2020, fully open to guests during following years. The Kremmling-area ski destination sought to offer a safer backcountry skiing experience, including avalanche-monitored areas and guides to help visitors navigate intermediate backcountry terrain. With no lifts, guests still climbed the mountain on-foot, 'earning their turns' as would be the case in most backcountry skiing scenarios.
One popular event that drew people to the spot was the Boot Tan Festival – an all-women's backcountry skiing event produced by Wild Barn Coffee that features a nude-skiing lap.
In additional to on-site backcountry skiing-related amenities, including rentable gear, the ski area also had beds that could be rented in a variety of trailers and yurts.
The official press release from the resort regarding the closure didn't offer many specifics regarding the 'why,' though it's likely that the remote location of the spot came into play. The concept may also have been counterintuitive to the reason many people get into backcountry skiing in the first place – to explore new places outside of resort boundaries opposed to re-visiting the same backcountry spot.
Either way, it's undoubtable that the Bluebird Backcountry concept was a unique one that helped to create a safer space for people to start participating in backcountry skiing, working to remove barriers related to experience and costs.
Read their full press release here.
