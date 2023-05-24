According to a May 24 press release, Arapahoe Basin is set to keep the lifts spinning into next month, announcing that their closing day will be June 4.
The resort has plans to operate seven days a week until their closure, also hosting several events during upcoming days, including Pride Weekend on May 27 and 28. The following 'closing' weekend will feature live music at the base of the resort.
Arapahoe Basin is known for its late seasons, typically the last resort to close in Colorado.
One popular late-season occurrence is the arrival of Lake Reveal, a natural alpine pond on an Arapahoe Basin ski run that slopegoers attempt to skim across. According to the resort, Lake Reveal has yet to appear this year, but they're still hopeful it will be present prior to the season's end.
As was the case with past years, the closure of Arapahoe Basin's winter operations will mark the end of Colorado's ski season. Visit Arapahoe Basin in the summer for trails, a high ropes course, frisbee golf, and a stunning via ferrata.
