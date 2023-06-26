A recent data analysis conducted by WalletHub sought to determine which American states were best for summer road trips. Oddly – despite its popularity among travelers – Colorado was snubbed from the top 10, landing in a mediocre 19th-place ranking. The reason? Safety concerns.
The analysis looked at 32 key metrics falling into three greater categories – costs, safety, and activities. While Colorado ranked 19th in terms of road tripping costs and 15th in terms of local activities, a 40th-place ranking among the 50 states brought down the Centennial State's overall score.
The 'safety' category of criteria included factors like road and bridge quality, traffic fatalities, dangerous practices among drivers (cell phone use, speeding, aggressive), and automobile thefts – with Colorado ranking 50th when it came to stolen vehicles.
It's well-known that vehicle theft has been an issue in Colorado in recent years, as well as road rage incidents. Does this really make road tripping less safe? Perhaps.
Steering clear of urban areas can be one means of avoiding these two issues, as thefts and violence tend to be more common in places like Denver and Colorado Springs.
That being said, there are a few local 'safety' issues that this ranking didn't touch on that may still apply.
Summers in Colorado are also known for wildfires and mudslides that can result in potential hazards and travel delays. Thankfully, both of these concerns can be avoided in most cases by watching the forecast and staying up-to-date with conditions that may amplify fire risk. It's also worth noting that road trippers may be uncomfortable navigating mountain roads, though this concern can also be avoided by paying close attention to route selection.
Overall, Texas ranked the highest when it came to being road tripper-friendly and Rhode Island ranked the worst.
See the full ranking here.
