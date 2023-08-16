Popular snowsports-related publication Snow Brains recently released their list of the world's best 'skier dive bars' and a mountain town destination in Colorado snagged the top spot.
On a list of seven that includes bars from Italy to Switzerland to Vermont, Telluride's 'Last Dollar Saloon' ranked first.
Found in the heart of Telluride's downtown area and not far from the slopes, the publication noted that The Last Dollar Saloon, referred to as 'The Buck' by locals, "radiates ski town vibes in an old-time western saloon."
Visitors shouldn't expect the frills and luxury that come with many Telluride restaurants and bars, but they can expect much cheaper prices and a vibrant crowd of local residents that love the spot.
Last Dollar Saloon is rated 3.9 stars on Google, with 153 reviews – a bit lower than one might expect for one of the 'world's best bars,' but remember, it's a dive bar. By design, it's not the touristy establishment that many of those visiting Telluride expect.
If you're looking for a low-key spot to hang out and grab a few affordable drinks with friends in one of Colorado's most popular mountain towns, The Last Dollar Saloon is for you.
