Well-known publication Buzzfeed recently turned to Redditors to help determine which American parks were the most 'underrated.' Three parks in Colorado made the Buzzfeed list, with the third-place spot on the list claimed by an often overlooked Colorado attraction.
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve was featured in the third spot on the list, known for offering visitors sweeping views of sand and mountains. Located on the edge of the world's largest high-alpine valley, a trip to this part of the state is sure to be memorable.
Most visitors will stop by the destination for a half-day, with afternoon temperatures making the sand quite toasty. Complete a trip to the San Luis Valley by stopping by the Colorado Gators Reptile Rescue or the UFO Watchtower in Hooper.
Meanwhile, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park took the 14th spot on the Buzzfeed list and Mesa Verde National Park rounded out the list at number 23.
While all three of these parks are designated as national parks, they attract far fewer visitors compared to Rocky Mountain National Park. Maybe it's their less-touristy nature or perhaps this lack of visitation is due to a less-centralized location compared to Rocky Mountain.
The spot that got the first mention on the Buzzfeed list was Utah's Capitol Reef National Park.
What's another Colorado park that belongs on the Buzzfeed list? Let us know in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.