According to data from AllTheRooms, which is a company that tracks the short-term rental market, Airbnb revenues are significantly down year-over-year in some major cities around America, with some experts indicating this could trigger a housing market crash as desperate homeowners that support their mortgage by renting their property are forced to sell due to fewer renters.
Editor's Note: It's worth noting that this contrasts with data provided by Airbnb – more on that below. It also varies when compared to data provided by AirDNA.
A breakdown published by industry expert Nick Gerli, who cites AllTheRooms data, shows that two Colorado spots are among the top 15 American places where Airbnb revenues are crashing the hardest.
Ranking 9th nationwide, Denver has seen a monthly revenue per listing drop from $3,374 to $2,071 between May 2022 and May 2023 – a decrease of 38.6 percent. Meanwhile, Breckenridge ranked 10th, with a monthly revenue per listing drop from $4,193 to $2,633 during the same period – a decrease of 37.2 percent.
These Centennial State decreases aren't quite as drastic as a list-leading drop of 47.6 percent that's been experienced in Sevierville, Tennessee or the 47.2 percent drop in Phoenix, but they're definitely noteworthy and could shake up the local real estate market.
Gerli attributes two factors to the crash, including a slowdown of post-pandemic travel, as well as an increase in Airbnb supply during a time of cheap interest rates and high demand for short-term renting. He expects that those who snatched up homes when better interest rates were available may be able to hold onto their properties, while those spending more on a monthly basis may be forced to sell.
There also seems to be a rising tide of consumers avoiding Airbnb and other similar short-term rental services altogether, opting for a more traditional hotel experience as a means of avoiding hidden fees and rules.
A statement from Airbnb notes that the AllTheRooms data isn't consistent with their own data. In a Q1 earnings update, the company announced that "more guests are traveling on Airbnb than ever before, with Nights and Experiences booked growing 19% in Q1 2023 compared to a year ago."
Another company that specializes in short-term rental data, AirDNA, has also chimed in, noting that while short-term rental revenues may be down year-over-year in some places, they're not down as much as is reported in the AllTheRooms report. For example, AirDNA has Sevierville down 9.4 percent year-over-year and Phoenix down 3 percent, compared to the respective 47.6 percent and 47.2 percent claimed by AllTheRooms. It's also worth noting that AirDNA data shows that Denver Airbnb revenue is actually up 0.4 percent and that Breckenridge is up 3.5 percent year-over-year.
A viral tweet about STR data! Lets get some facts straight... There is not a collapse in RevPAL happening. Is it down in 2023? YES. Is it down 40%? NO.— Jamie Lane (@Jamie_Lane) June 28, 2023
I've pulled the numbers from @airdna's dataset mirroring the analysis done by @nickgerli1. What do we find? The average… pic.twitter.com/HRjIXZk9p9
Do you think the Airbnb revenue slump is really happening? If so, will it be a short-term or a lasting trend? Let us know in the comments.
